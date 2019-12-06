Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech’s ADORABLE photo with their SQUAD

MUMBAI: Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Keech are two well-known actresses in B-town. Both of them are married to popular sports personalities.

Hazel, who is known for playing the role of Maya Kapoor in the film Bodyguard, is married to former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh. On the other hand, Sagarika, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal in Chak De! India, tied the knot with Indian former cricketer, Zaheer Khan. All four of them are quite active on social media. And recently, Yuvraj took to Instagram and shared a post to wish friend and former Indian cricketer, Ajit Agarkar, as he turned a year older.

The picture which he shared to wish Ajit is an adorable one. In it, the three sports personalities can be seen posing happily with their wives. Fatima Ghadially, Hazel, Sagarika, Yuvraj, Zaheer, Ajit, all seemed to be in a fun mood as they posed for the groupfie. It seems the picture is from their winter vacation or outing as all of them can be seen wrapped in woollen cloths.

Wishing Ajit, Yuvraj wrote a fun birthday message. “Happy birthday monster ! always the centre of attention god bless @imaagarkar,” read his caption.

Take a look below: