‘Sahi Pakde Hain’ with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain on &TV

MUMBAI: It is said that, ‘Content is King’ and content is one of the most important aspects that captures viewer attention. 5 years back, &TV introduced the first episode of it’s now most watched and popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Not envisioning the future of the show, the show continuously kept winning the viewers hearts week after week has and has now laughed its way up to a new milestone.

Celebrations and excitement are in the air as the show completes 5 years of delivering fits of hilarity and abundance of excitement. Having successfully occupied the position of a mass entertainer, the show revolves around the humorous experiences of two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwari’s and their constant attempts in impressing each other’s wives. Be it, kids, young adults or the elderly, the show that began with a huge fan following, has tripled over the years and promises to double the entertainment factor in the future as well. Featuring television actresses Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon essaying the chirpy graceful characters of Angoori and Anita Bhabhi, the show also features Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour playing the lead roles of the two ‘bhaiyas’ - Vibhuti Narayan and Manmohan Tiwari.

Celebrating the efforts put in by the entire cast and crew to make this a praiseworthy show, the team celebrated the milestone by organizing a cake cutting celebration to commemorate the years of achievement. Feeding cake to each other while fighting back happy tears of success and achievement, the team surely had a rather overwhelming moment. Talking about her journey, Shubhangi Atre said, “Completing 5 years on television in today’s scenario is a huge milestone. Although for us, I believe it’s just the beginning and we still have many years to go into the entertainment business. Playing Angoori Bhabhi in, ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ is a real treat for an actor and even after all these years, I am still exploring this character. I respect and love how people address me as Angoori Bhabhi whenever I visit my native or make any public appearances and I am grateful for all the love that has been showered upon me. Playing Angoori Bhabhi has been one of the best decisions of my life and this show holds a special place in my heart. I believe it’s our excitement towards performing that has really struck a chord with the audience and we hope to keep that alive in the coming years.”

Adding further to her thoughts, actor Aasif Sheikh says, “It feels like 5 years have gone in a flash. The journey has been a rather exciting one with lots of ups and downs, but nevertheless a memorable one. Each and every one including our producer is responsible for this great achievement. Vibhuti’s role was a dream come true for me and this show has truly been a high point of my career. With this show, I have had a chance to portray 200 plus characters across different episodes and I am making the most out of it and totally enjoying it.”

Speaking with great pride about her character Saumya Tandon said, “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was an experiment and I’m glad that it worked really well with our viewers, well enough to run 5 years! It’s really heartening to know that Indian television had a show which is so different from various comedy shows and unlike the typical saas-bahu genre. Anita, unlike the sobbing female characters who are hard hit by the pressures of their dominant ‘Sasural’ or arrogant husband, is a very different, quirky, happy, independent, overtly romantic and strong woman. I had a terrific time playing Anita and have played several characters from a schoolteacher to a police officer to a school kid to even a boy! I think I have explored a lot more than a television actor usually would with his role.”

Talking about his journey and the mantra to live up to the viewer’s expectations, Rohitashv Gour said, “My character, Tiwari Ji has brought out a great change in my life. Prior to this show, I was often offered roles of an honest police officer or father that gave a simple, honest and ‘adarshwadi’ mark to my profile. Tiwari being such a contrast to my personality, broke this image and I consider this role as a big growth in my acting career.”