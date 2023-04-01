Sahiba aka Himanshi Parashar shares some pictures from her collab with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma play the characters of Sai, Virat and Pakhi respectively. The equations between the lead trio are everchanging. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has managed to remain amongst the top most shows in TRP ratings with its gripping plot and excellent and skillful acting by its entire cast.

The audience loves to watch the trio of Virat, Pakhi and Sai, trying to juggle their life as new challenges keep pouring in.

However, we are of the understanding that the episodes of the show are not the only thing that interests our audience and they love to know what goes on off-camera on the show too!

Now, we came across another information close to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Himanshi Parashar who was seen in the role of Sahiba has shared some pictures from the set and we see that she is grateful for her time with team Ghum.

She will soon be in Teri Meri Doriyaann and we are very excited for the show.

Check out the post here!

It looks like Ayesha Singh and her have formed a great bond on the sets and in the little time she was there, she really made a friend!

It is so heartwarming to see the deep bonding between some of our favorite stars.

Meanwhile on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pratap has held Savi and Vinayak hostage and Virat tries to enter the building by using a cable contraption and walks down the wall with ropes.

Pratap gets anxious as the electrical supply is cut off and thinks they are planning against him. Savi and Vinayak are terrified.

However, Pratap plays a smart trick and calls up Virat and threatens him to return and not use his tricks on him since he himself has remained a police officer.

