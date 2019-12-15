Sahil Anand to star in a music video; looks dapper in the poster

MUMBAI: Sahil Anand is popularly known for his role in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. The actor won several accolades for his role in the film.



The handsome star has a huge fan following on social media and he often treats his fans with amazing posts. Sahil is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Anupam Sengupta.



Well, there's good news for all the diehard fans of Sahil as he is all set to star in a music video. Sahil recently took to his Instagram account to share the first look and also gave details about it. Yesterday, Sahil had shared a small glimpse of the music video which got us all excited.



Take a look at Sahil's post.

The actor looks dapper in a bright pink kurta and the sunglasses make him look cooler. Sahil seems to be pretty excited about his first music video.



The song is titled 'Patola' and will be releasing on 16th December.



On the work front, Sahil has previously been a part of shows like Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rang Badlati Odhni, and Ek Nayi Umeed Roshni, among others.



He was also seen in Student of The Year 2 and Bang Bang Bangkok among others.



Are you excited about Sahil's music video? Tell us in the comments.