Sahil Anand : At the end of the day, we all have to work hard to survive

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Anand aka Anupam Sen Gupta of Kasautii Zindagii Kay opens up on his career choices post Kasautii and shooting amidst the new normal. The Student Of The Year star is nowadays in the headlines owing to his irresistible sense of fashion.

Sahil who is best remembered for his class apart perfomance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay now says that he is more keen on taking up web projects. "After Kasautii wrapped up, I am looking forward to web series and more work on the OTT front as digital platforms give you an opportunity to experiment more as an actor" says the actor.

On the other hand, Sahil who was diagnosed with COVID 19 a couple of months back has now resumed shooting and will be soon seen in a couple of TVC's. When asked about his shooting experience in the new normal to which Sahil says "At the end of the day we all have to work hard to survive. And now I don't have any problem in resuming shoot once again as now I am mentally prepared and have already passed the tough phase. Having said that, It doesn't mean that you have to take the pandemic lightly but it's just that we have to follow all the precautions and keep our immunity strong"

Last but not the least, All his fans are now eager to know that whats next for Sahil? Putting an end to all the speculations, Sahil asserts " I am in talks for a few projects but as for now I want to do some quality work. Rest, fingers crossed!"