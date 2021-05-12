Sai Ketan Rao on bagging Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali: Getting the role of Raghav was rather a tough one and a long way

MUMBAI: Sai Ketan Rao is all over social media ever since he is seen in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

The South star is seen playing the lead role of Raghav Rao on the show and slaying it like a boss.

Sai has become everyone's favourite in no time for his character Raghav.

From her personality to the way he carries himself in Raghav's character, fans are loving every bit of him.

Well, Sai has definitely garnered a huge fan base in no time.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Raghav got candid about his role Raghav in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

On being asked to reveal something about his audition for Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, the actor said, ''Getting the role of Raghav was rather a tough one, and a long way.''

Further, when Sai was asked if he made any special preparations for his character, Sai said, ''No special preparations because the language was not a barrier for me as I am multi-linguistic.''

Well, Sai has now completely got into the skin of his character and the viewers are getting to see something new in him with each passing day.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku and produced by SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali also stars South diva Shivangi Khedkar who is paired opposite Sai.

