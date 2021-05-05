Sai Ketan Rao on his views on bold scenes: I don't concentrate on the scenes but on the content of the story

MUMBAI: Star Plus' newly launched show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on the show.

Sai has become the heartthrob of the nation and fans are loving to see his swag as Raghav Rao in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome looks.

Sai has developed a massive fan following across the nation and everyone wants to know everything about him.

In one of his recent interviews, Sai was asked about his take on bold content being demanded in films and web series and if he is open to taking up such projects.

Sai said, ''I don't concentrate on the intimate scenes but I concentrate on the story and the screenplay. If the story and the screenplay are interesting I might even do it.''

Sai added, ''At the end of the day, people should love the content, not the scenes.''

Well said, Sai!

Sai has worked in many Telugu films before he rose to fame with the show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is based on Star Maa's Telugu series Gorintaku. It is produced under the banner SOL Productions and Sandiip Films.

