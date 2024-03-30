Sailee in contemplation of Paresh's proposal in Rahul Kumar Tewary's Udne Ki Aasha!

Sailee

MUMBAI : Paresh (Sanjay Narvekar) arrives at Sailee's (Neha Harsora) house with a marriage proposal for her. Sailee's family, express their joy and excitement over the alliance. However, Sailee appears conflicted and uncertain about accepting the proposal.

Meanwhile, Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) learns about Paresh's visit and rushes to Sailee's house. He confronts Sailee about her reluctance to accept the proposal, but Sailee accuses him of being the cause of all the misfortunes in her life. Sachin is taken aback by her accusation and tries to defend himself, but Sailee remains adamant.

Sailee struggles with her emotions, torn between her feelings and her grievances. Will she finally accept Paresh's proposal?

Tune into Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales production's "Udne Ki Aasha" from Monday to Friday 9 pm only on Star Plus


    


 

 


    


 

Latest Videos