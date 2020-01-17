Saina Nehwal fails in something and Zareen Khan finds it cute

MUMBAI: Ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, who inspires millions of dreamers, has failed in something, and Bollywood actress Zareen Khan has found this failure cute.

Well, Saina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video. In her video, she wittily described how after several failed attempts, she tried her hand at TikTok again and how it was a failure yet again.

The pretty lady looked super cute in the video. Well, not just as, even Zareen found her move cute as she commented on Saina’s post, “Sooo cuteee.”

Check out the post below:

What do you think about Saina Nehwal’s TikTok video? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For the uninitiated, Saina Nehwal’s biopic is in the making. The film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Helmed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina's coach, and Paresh Rawal as her father.

Speaking about Zareen Khan, she is a well-known name in Bollywood. She made her Hindi film debut with Veer, and later, went on to work in films like Hate Story 3, Housefull 2 and Ready.