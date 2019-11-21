News

Saina Nehwal looks pretty in navy blue dress; check pictures

MUMBAI: We all are eagerly waiting for Saina to hit the theatres. The film will narrate the journey of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. While we wait for the film, the sports star treated fans to a picture of herself.

Saina, who recently collaborated with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif to promote the latter’s newly-launched make-up brand, took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of herself. In the picture, the shuttler can be seen donning a pretty navy blue dress which she teamed up with white sneakers. She looked simple yet so stylish.

Speaking about the biopic, Saina, it will star Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will see Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach. Recently, Manav shared his first look from the film and Saina was amazed. Revealing the look on Instagram, he wrote, “My first look as @nehwalsaina ‘a Coach (respect) #SainaNehwalBiopic.” Responding to his post, Saina commented, “Amazing.” Check out his post below:
