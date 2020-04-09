News

Saina Nehwal looks stylish as she shares a picture with Parupalli Kashyap; fan says ‘Perfect match’

Saina Nehwal has shared an adorable picture with her hubby Parupalli Kashyap.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
09 Apr 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal is one of the most loved sports stars. Fans love her for her hard work and dedication towards her profession.

The ace shuttler, whose biopic is in the making, is married to fellow badminton player, Parupalli Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in December 2018.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

And now, Saina has shared an adorable picture with her hubby.

The shuttler took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a black outfit while her hubby wore a white shirt. They were all smiles as they got clicked by the camera.

Fans went gaga over the picture and made comments like ‘What a smile’, ‘Perfect match’, ‘Nice Smile’, etc.

Check out the picture here.

Aren’t they looking adorable and stylish in the picture? Hit the comment section and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Saina Nehwal fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap most adorable celebrity couples adorable pictures Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here