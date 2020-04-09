Saina Nehwal looks stylish as she shares a picture with Parupalli Kashyap; fan says ‘Perfect match’

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal is one of the most loved sports stars. Fans love her for her hard work and dedication towards her profession.

The ace shuttler, whose biopic is in the making, is married to fellow badminton player, Parupalli Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in December 2018.

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

And now, Saina has shared an adorable picture with her hubby.

The shuttler took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen donning a black outfit while her hubby wore a white shirt. They were all smiles as they got clicked by the camera.

Fans went gaga over the picture and made comments like ‘What a smile’, ‘Perfect match’, ‘Nice Smile’, etc.

Aren't they looking adorable and stylish in the picture?