Saina Nehwal’s adorable birthday wish for her father

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal never fails to amaze us with her moves on the badminton court. An inspiration to millions of her fans, the pretty lady has also mesmerized us by working in front of the camera.

The badminton star has collaborated with various brands and looked stunning in the advertisements. The shuttler had recently collaborated with Bharat actress Katrina Kaif to promote the latter’s make-up brand.

Saina is quite active on social media. She regularly updates her whereabouts on Instagram and fans love her for the same. She has now shared an adorable post for her father. Wishing her father on his birthday, she wrote, “Happy birthday to papa.” In the pictures, she can be seen cutely posing with her father and others. They were all smiles as they posed for the lens. Take a look below:

Saina Nehwal’s biopic is in the making. The film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role. Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father.