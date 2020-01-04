News

Saina Nehwal’s glamorous avatar impresses Raveena Tandon

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal inspires millions of dreamers who want to be sports stars. Her inspiring journey has inspired filmmakers to make her biopic. As film buffs eagerly wait for Saina’s biopic, the ace shuttler has been treating her fans to gorgeous photos of herself. And it seems her recent photo has impressed Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

Saina took to Instagram and shared a photo wherein she can be seen clad in a gorgeous dark coloured little dress. She kept her hair open and opted for the apt makeup. She posed like a diva and we absolutely loved her glamorous look.

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, fans showered her with compliments. Ace actress Raveena Tandon too complimented her as she wrote, “Wow looking lovely!”

Check out Saina’s gorgeous look right here and share your thoughts in the comment section below:

Coming back to Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role.  Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father.

