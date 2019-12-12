News

Saina Nehwal shares a STUNNING picture of herself; Pooja Chopra calls her ‘Paari’

By TellychakkarTeam
12 Dec 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: As film buffs eagerly wait for Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the ace shuttler has been treating her fans to gorgeous photos of herself.

Saina took to Instagram and shared a photo wherein she can be seen clad in a saree. With a beautiful neckpiece and apt make-up, she looked stunning. She wore this look at badminton player Sai Praneeth's wedding reception party. Saina was accompanied by her hubby and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.

As soon as she shared the picture on Instagram, fans showered her with compliments. Actress Pooja Chopra, who acted in films like Aiyaary and Tom, Dick and Harry 2, too complimented her as she called her, “Paari.”

Happy married life to u @saipraneeth92.

Coming back to Saina Nehwal’s biopic, the film will see Hasee Toh Phasee actress Parineeti Chopra in the title role.  Directed by Amole Gupte and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film will star Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand, Saina Nehwal's coach, and Paresh Rawal as Saina Nehwal's father. 

