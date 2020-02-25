"Saisha is a real stress buster and bundle of joy whom I enjoy spending time with"- Sourabh Raaj Jain 

MUMBAI: Actor Sourabh Raaj Jain who is currently showcasing some amazing cooking skills on Sony TV's Patiala Babes, is winning a lot of hearts as the passionate, handsome and alluring Neil Oberio on the show!

While his onscreen personality is very focussed, secretive and mature, off screen Sourabh is a very different fun loving and free spirited personality on the sets! Lately Sourabh has also been reliving a lot of his childhood days, as well as turning into a child himself quite a lot when not shooting, with baby Saisha aka Arya who he has developed a lovely rapport with!

Both Sourabh and Saisha have been bonding quite a lot on set, and Sourabh who is very fond of children has really built an amazing rapport with the little girl! Speaking about his special bond with Saisha aka Arya, Sourabh shares,"Saisha and I have really bonded quite well through shooting for the show. Saisha is a real stress buster and bundle of joy whom I enjoy spending time with in between shots! She always comes running to me during breaks and together we have our own kind of fun! We play kiddie games and do a lot of crazy and fun things together, and just enjoy ourselves to the fullest when not shooting."