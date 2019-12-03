Sajid Khan out of work after MeToo accusations, Akshay Kumar not ready to work with him anymore

MUMBAI: We all know popular director Sajid Khan was helming Housefull's fourth instalment. However, the film landed in trouble owing to MeToo accusations on Sajid after which he was kicked out of the film. Now that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to announce the fifth part of Housefull, he has denied Sajid Khan being a part of it.



Sajid directed the first and the second part of the franchise in 2010 and 2012. However, the third part was directed by ace director jodi and brothers Farhad and Sajid Samji due to Nadiadwala’s fall out with Sajid Khan.



After being fired from directing Housefull 4, Sajid is now out of work and getting impatient. And now as per the latest media reports, he is trying to convince Nadiadwala to let him return to direct Housefull 5 but his offer has been politely rejected.



As per sources, “Considering his close relations with Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan, Nadiadwala may have reconsidered the decision to sack Sajid Khan if Akshay Kumar, who plays the lead in the Housefull franchise and is Nadiadwala’s neighbour and buddy, allowed it. But Akshay won’t work with Sajid. Sajid Khan won’t return to direct Housefull 5.”



Now, that a fifth instalment of the franchise is on its way, the ace producer claims that this one will not be just another film. He wishes wants to create a Housefull universe and is planning to bring together the principal cast of all the previous instalments for the comic caper’s next outing.



Well, this seems really exciting. Are you excited for Housefull 5? Tell us in the comments.



Credits: India Forums