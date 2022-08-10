SAKHI DIARIES! Check out who is Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Ulka Gupta's new girl gang from the telly world

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 16:17
MUMBAI :Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery hit the small screens a few months ago.

The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

While Ulka plays the role of Banni, Pravisht is seen as Yuvan.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

ALSO READ:  Banni Chow Home Delivery: New Game! Banni to play her game now


Ulka is slaying in the role of Banni and fans are loving her in a totally different avatar.

We all know that Ulka enjoys a great fan following on social media.

The actress has become a household name for her role as Banni from the show.

Ulka shares a great bond with a lot of actors and actresses from the telly world.

We have often seen her hanging out with a lot of well-known actors.

And now, it seems Ulka has found her new girl gang in the television world.

The actress was recently seen partying hard with them which set major girl gang goals.

Take a look:

Well, looks like these girls have set the house on fire as they party hard together.

We can see TV's popular bahu Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Preesha and Aditi Sharma of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fame having a gala time with Ulka.

What is your take on this girl gang? Tell us in the comments.

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.  

The drama series is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:   OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

 

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

