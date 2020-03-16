SAKHI DIARIES! Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie has the CUTEST nickname for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod aka Akshara

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie.

The actress who plays the titular role gained instant fame from this show at such a young age.

Sumbul is one of the youngest bahus of small screens who has not just proved herself as an actor but also done total justice to her role.

Meanwhile, Pranali Rathod who is seen in Star Plus' popular and long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, also became instantly famous for her character Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a brand and any actor who is associated with this show has tasted success in no time.

We all know that television actors often get along really well.

Currently, the viewers were getting to see all their favourite actors in one frame in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

The actors are having a gala time together on the show. Not just that but these actors are also treating their fans with some amazing social media pictures and videos.

It seems Sumbul and Pranali have found friends in each other as they are constantly shooting together for Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Sumbul shared a collage with Pranali and she has given her a very cute nickname.

Take a look:

Well, we wonder what made Sumbul call Pranali 'Khilju'.

We would definitely love to know what's the story behind this nickname.

