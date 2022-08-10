Sakhi gets over her fear of driving in Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that follows the daily happenings of a middle-class household. With its relatable characters and thought-provoking narrative, Wagle Ki Duniya has won audiences heart and continues to be loved by people of all ages alike. Be it in sickness or in health, in good times or bad, the Wagle family always stands by each other. So, when his darling daughter Sakhi (played by Chinmayee Salvi) contemplates learning how to drive a car, Rajesh Wagle (played by Sumeet Raghavan) encourages her by enrolling her to a driving class in Maruti Driving School.

The upcoming track sees Sakhi trying to get over her biggest fear yet – that of driving. When Radhika (played by Bharti Achrekar) needs to be taken to the doctor, Sakhi ropes Vivaan in to drive them there. At this point Vivaan urges Sakhi to take up driving and get over her irrational fear. Seeing a window of opportunity, Rajesh steps in and decides he must encourage his daughter to overcome this challenge and empower herself with driving skills which will make her more independent in her day to day life.

Chinmayee Salvi, who essays the role of Sakhi Wagle, said, “I think driving is a skill all women should know. It is extremely empowering and makes one independence. Her strength and confidence comes from her family and friends, so when she’s supported by the entire family and Vivaan, their faith in her, becomes her faith in herself. The next few episodes are very close to my heart, and I’m sure the viewers will find a part of themselves in Sakhi.”

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the character of Rajesh Wagle, said, “Rajesh is a father who only wants the very best for both his children. So, when he sees a chance to help Sakhi get over a very big hurdle, he jumps in. By enrolling her into driving school, he not only gives her a much-needed push in the right direction but also shows her that his confidence in her is unconditional and unwavering. Personally, driving to me is a non-negotiable skill. The independence and freedom that comes with it is necessary and as a society I believe we must uplift our women and encourage them to conquer all.”