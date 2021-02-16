Sakshi Dhoni and her girl-gang surrounds MS Dhoni in this adorable moment; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket team skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni was busy attending a wedding in Mumbai, along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni on Monday. A few pictures of the celebrity couple posing with a bunch of friends surfaced in the public domain yesterday. While the star wife looked ethereal in a pink Lehenga, the cricketer complemented her in a light orange Sherwani. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sakshi also shared some videos from the reception party. In a video shared on the internet, MS Dhoni was seen posing with his wife and her girl gang.

On Instagram, the former Indian cricket team skipper is spotted posing for an adorable photo with wife Sakshi Dhoni and her friends. The video sees MS Dhoni making all the cutest expressions ever. In the video, the cricketer is dressed in a classy tux and sitting on a chair. While he sits comfortably, his wife and her girl gang surround him and click pictures. He looked happy as he had a fun time with his wife and friends. Moving on, the video sees Sakshi Dhoni pulling her husband’s cheeks and trying to make him smile for the camera. While the couple goes on with their cute antics, the video of them screams love. From the video, it looked like MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni had a wonderful time.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, the wedding celebration also saw singer-Panga actor Jassie Gill. The wedding party saw Sakshi Dhoni having a lot of fun with her friends dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs. In the unseen video from the wedding, the star wife bedazzled in a shimmery Lehenga.

