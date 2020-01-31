News

Sakshi-Dhoni’s latest Insta photo will make you go ‘aww’; Sophie Choudry calls them sweeties

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 05:57 PM

MUMBAI: Sophie Chaudhry, who is famous for her indi-pop songs, has called cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni sweeties.

And, why not? The adorable couple is indeed looking sweet in their latest Instagram picture.

Sakshi took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures from their jungle trip. The first picture of the lot sees Sakshi and her hubby sharing a super cute moment that will instantly melt your heart. Not just us, even singer-actress Sophie loved them in the picture.

The pretty lady captioned her post as, “Memories !”

Sophie, who also acted in Mallika Sherawat, Rahul Bose and Ranvir Shorey starrer Pyaar Ke Side Effects, posted an apt comment by writing, “Sweeeeeties.”

Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram

Memories !

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

What do you think about Sakshi and Dhoni’s latest Insta photo? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

