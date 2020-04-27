Sakshi Singh Dhoni shares glimpses of hubby MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva’s bike ride; watch

MUMBAI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni has shared some lovely videos on her Instagram handle and fans are going gaga over them. The videos feature various glimpses, but MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva’s bike ride is the highlight of Sakshi’s post.

Sakshi has shared a series of videos and added a love emoticon to caption it.

As Sakshi records the moments, the father-daughter duo can be seen enjoying a bike ride amidst their beautiful garden.

On watching the videos, a fan commented, “Daddy and Daughter on epic ride.”

Also, the soothing view of the greenery and flowers is a treat to the eyes. Netizens complimented Sakshi for her home too. One social media user commented, “Ur home is like dream home” while another wrote, “Love your home garden!!”

Take a look how MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoyed bike ride right here:

Aren’t MS Dhoni and Ziva giving major father-daughter goals? What do you think? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.