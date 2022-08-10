Sakshi Tanwar and daughter make rare public appearance at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s birthday party

MUMBAI: TV actress popularly known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi Tanwar was recently spotted in a rare appearance along with her daughter Dityaa Tanwar. They were spotted at Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s birthday party that was hosted over the weekend. They were smiling as they were papped outside the party on Sunday 28th January. They even posed for a selfie with a fan.

Many celebrities were snapped attending Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie’s party as he turned four yesterday. Sakshi is very private about her personal life, but she happily posed for selfies with fans. She was dressed in a black outfit, while little Dityaa held a gift in her hand and was dressed in a red frock. Take a look:

Some of the other guests at the birthday party were celebs like Shilpa Shetty, close friend of Ekta’s and TV actor Ridhi Dogra, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan along with her kids, and even Neha Dhupia was present at the event.

Sakshi Tanwar had adopted Dityaa when she was a nine-month-old back in 2018. Sakshi had earlier mentioned that she is happy as her family and friends are a strong support system and she is not looking for a companion. She said, “I have a very strong support system in my family and friends. I have a beautiful daughter, and I feel blessed and happy. I am a very basic and simple person, who believes in living the small joys of life.”

Her last appearance was on TV where she made a guest appearance in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She is currently doing various shows and films on digital platforms.

