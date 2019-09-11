Sakshi Tanwar and Palomi Ghosh to promote MOM – Mission Over Mars in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: AltBalaji’s web-series MOM – Mission Over Mars is one of the much-awaited web series. The makers will soon be launching the series.

The series charts the journey of women scientists. Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh are part of this project.

To promote the upcoming web series, Sakshi and Palomi, who play the characters of Nandita and Meghan respectively, will be seen appearing on the popular TV show, Kumkum Bhagya.

Speaking about Kumkum Bhagya, currently, the show is up for high voltage drama. The upcoming episodes will focus more on Ranbir and Prachi.