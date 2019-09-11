Sakshi Tanwar and Palomi Ghosh’s happy landing on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya

ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) has become the talk of the town since it got released and has already topped the charts. With strong narrative to power-packed performances by Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh, and Palomi Ghosh, the series has got the viewers hooked onto it. Sakshi Tanwar and Palomi Ghosh will be seen promoting the web series in Balaji Telefilms’ superhit TV show Kumkumbhagya. This will definitely build the curiosity among the fans to know what happened when Nandita (Sakshi Tanwar) met Pragya (Sriti Jha). Nandita who is a long lost friend of Pragya, one day met by chance and had a conversation about what’s happening in their lives. With these actors known for their powerful performances, seeing them together as a part of the integration of M-O-M and Kumkum Bhagya will surely entertain the viewers.

Mission Over Mars (M-O-M) is streaming now. Out of eight episodes, five episodes are live now and remaining 3 will stream on 12th September. This series is certain to inspire not just women but people across the globe to pursue their dreams with utmost honesty and dedication and that ‘nothing is impossible.’