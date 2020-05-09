News

Salil Ankola feels proud as his 70-year-old mother-in-law treats Covid-19 patients

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
09 May 2020 02:13 PM

MUMBAI: Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola cannot stop praising her mother-in-law Dr Navneeta Banerjee, who is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. She is 70-year-old and yet being the frontline warrior in the battle against corona and out to save lives.

Salil, best known for his role in Karmaphal Daata Shani, took to his Instagram profile and wrote, “My mother in law my super woman Dr @banerjeenavneeta the true hero/heroine. She is 70 years old and still goes to her hospital KAMALA NEHRU HOSPITAL in PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD). She just sent her picture leaving for work there. Proud to be her son in law. Love you mamma.”

Take a look!

Tags COVID-19 Salil Ankola Dr Navneeta Banerjee Kamala Nehru Hospital Prayagraj TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here