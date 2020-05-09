Salil Ankola feels proud as his 70-year-old mother-in-law treats Covid-19 patients

MUMBAI: Actor and former cricketer Salil Ankola cannot stop praising her mother-in-law Dr Navneeta Banerjee, who is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic. She is 70-year-old and yet being the frontline warrior in the battle against corona and out to save lives.

Salil, best known for his role in Karmaphal Daata Shani, took to his Instagram profile and wrote, “My mother in law my super woman Dr @banerjeenavneeta the true hero/heroine. She is 70 years old and still goes to her hospital KAMALA NEHRU HOSPITAL in PRAYAGRAJ (ALLAHABAD). She just sent her picture leaving for work there. Proud to be her son in law. Love you mamma.”

Take a look!