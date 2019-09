MUMBAI: TV actress Salina Prakash, who is earlier been part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan amongst others, has bagged Star Plus show.



Our sources inform that Salina will soon be seen in Gul Khan's supernatural show Nazar .



The actress will have very pivotal and intriguing character to play.



We tried reaching out Salina but she remained unavailable for a comment .



Nazar stars Monalisa Biswas, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fitnani in the lead roles.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!