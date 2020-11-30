Salman Ali, Sunny Hindustani return to 'Indian Idol' stage

MUMBAI: Former Indian Idol winners Salman Ali and Sunny Hindustani are back on the stage of the singing-based reality show again. The winners of the last two seasons will be seen boosting confidence of the budding talents on the current season, and tutoring them from their experiences to perform well.

This weekend, viewers will also get to see Salman and Sunny perform on the song Damadam mast kalandar on the stage of season 12 of the show.

"This year's talent is amazing and natural when it comes to singing, as they belong to different parts of the country, with different cultures bringing them together to perform on this stage," said "Indian Idol" season 11 winner Sunny.

Salman, who had won the title a year before Sunny, agreed the new season will host exceptional talents. "One of the reasons could be the digital auditions which helped all aspiring singers spread across the nation to share their videos and try their luck to get shortlisted for this season," he said.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.