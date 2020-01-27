Salman Khan and Raghav shake a leg together

MUMBAI: This weekend ka vaar episode was fun-filled episode as the stars of Street Dancer had graced the show. Now as we all know the song Garmi is one of the famous song in the film and the hook step became very famous and the makers started something called the #garmichallenge.

Now Raghav made all the boys in the Bigg Boss do the challenge, and he also challenged Salman Khan to do it and the superstar nailed the step and he also hugged Raghav post the performance.

Raghav is known for his comic timing and he entertains the all the audience and viewers a lot, well it will be interesting to see Salman and Raghav work together someday in a movie.