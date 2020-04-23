Salman Khan breaks down on Dance India Dance post THIS performance

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters - Remo, Geeta and Terence and grand Master Mithun is a brand today.

The show gave us dancing superstars like Salman, Dharmesh, Puneet, Raghav, Shakti, Sanam, Jay, Mayuresh etc who have become well-known personalities on television today.

The judges were replaced from Season 4 and we saw new judges Feroz Khan, Mudassar Khan and Shruti Merchant.

The show is created and produced by Essel Vision Productions and gives a chance for India's best dancers to showcase their talent like never before!

Now we came across a video where Manan and Sumedh , who were the contestants on the show , gave an amazing performance which touched the audience and the judge's heart.

They dance on the tunes of sau dard hai from the movie Jaaneman. They did a lyrical hip- hop and showed the different stages of life.

Daisy Shah and Salman Khan were the celebrity judges for that episode. Both the actors broke down post the performance.

Salman in a choked voice said that to make someone emotional through dance is commendable if we have such talents in our country no one can stop India from progressing.

Daisy thanked master Shruti, Manan and Sumedh for giving such a beautiful performance and taking her back to her old good memories.

Mithun gave them his famous grand salute and said its one of the best performances.

Feroz and Mudassar also gave good comments to their performance and said that it’s such performance that makes this show so special.

There is no doubt that Dance India Dance gives us the best talent all over our nation and the dancers are world recognized.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ZEE TV, DANCE INDIA DANCE)