Salman Khan extends his support to MC Stan and bashes Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta for purposely instigating him

MUMBAI :In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Mc Stan nominating Tina Datta for some personal reasons, to which her buddy Shalin Bhanot unnecessarily jumped in between the two and provoked the rapper, and the former became compelled to get furious with Shalin and Tina.

This whole scenario was not acceptable in the eyes of Shalin's parents, and they wrote a letter questioning the makers of the show and condemning the rapper for getting furious with their child. However, Slaman Khan profoundly observed the whole situation and took a dig at Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the weekend ka vaar episode yesterday.

Salman Khan, the host of BB, strengthened the rapper and bashed Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Salman took class of Tina for getting offended when Stan nominated her; he also stated, "You acted as if you have changed, but you have not. The audience can see it, and you have this misbelief that you’ve changed," for Tina.

Salman slammed Shalin for abusing the rapper first and then unnecessarily coming into the conversation between the rapper and the Uttaran actress during nominations, rebuking Shalin, Salman said,

"Shalin, you can’t see anything at all. Stan was speaking in your favor. He nominated her because of you. his reason to nominate Tina was that she said huge things when she came back and then made a U-turn, and you started abusing first and you always do. We see the footage, and I see it on repeat. We all saw what happened and even your parents."

After such intense communication with the housemates, Salman lightened up their moods with his humor, saying, "Stan has a cobra in him. He can even bite me. Salman asks MC what the full form of MC is. He says Mic controller. Salman says, I thought something else." Everyone laughs.