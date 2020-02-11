Salman Khan finally reacts on the allegations on him of being biased on Sidarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as been associated with Bigg Boss for more than a decade and there is no doubt that the actor is the best when it comes to hosting the show. In every season the actor announces that he might think of coming back, but then returns back to the show as he feels the show is a part of his life.



The actor along with hosting the show, also guides the contestants to how to play the game, and scolds them when they are wrong. He is not only the host of the show, but he acts like family to the contestants.



Now the show is nearing to its finale, and it is becoming very difficult for the audience to predict who will be the winner of the show.



As the host Salman had to face a lot of criticism and flak from the viewers for being biased towards one contestant and he is none other than Sidharth Shukla who has been in the spotlight since reception.



From the beginning of the show, the actor grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons, from picking up fights with almost every contestant to manhandling Shehnaaz Gill and speaking in bad favour to Rashami Desai.



Now during the weekend ka vaar episode the viewers have seen how Salman as let gone of Siddarth and most often bashed Asim and Paras.



Speaking of which, the Dabangg 3 actor opened up about his allegations and clarified his view in Somvar Ka Vaar episode. In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 13, he called his friend Rajat Sharma where he asked Salman to stand in the witness box, to which Khan joked that the witness box will never go out of life.



Rajat then asked him why does he keep closing Asim Riaz’s and Paras Chhabra’s love chapter, where Khan jokingly said, “Mera shuru nahi ho raha hai na,” leaving everyone in splits. He also admitted that he was getting more emotionally involved in the show. He clarified why he talked about outside stuff, citing Rashami’s example. On allegations of bias, Salman said a few people have understood him and apologise the moment he appears so he cannot say anything to them.