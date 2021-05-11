Salman Khan reveals the reason behind the MAGICAL chemistry between him and his co-actresses; shares how he feels while shooting romantic scenes

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one such personality of the Hindi film industry who needs no introduction.

The actor is now the superstar of Bollywood who has delivered a series of hits in his career.

Salman Khan who won hearts with his role Prem with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyaar Kiya has come a long way in his career.

The superstar is known for his brilliant acting chops and mindblowing screen presence which is always a visual treat for the viewers.

Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film Radhe which is set to release in the next two days.

The actor is set to treat his fans with his film Radhe on the occasion of Eid.

We all know that Salman Khan is romancing Bollywood hottie Disha Patani in the movie.

Their onscreen chemistry is already a huge hit among the fans

In one of his recent interviews during the promotions of Radhe, we asked Salman Khan the reason behind the hit chemistry between him and his co-actresses who are quite young compared to him.

Well, Salman had a classic response in his style and said, ''It's obviously me, it can't be Shah Rukh or Aamir or Akki. I am the common factor here. The chemistry is mine.''

Further, when we asked if he ever felt uncomfortable performing scenes with them, Salman said, ''I am all the time uncomfortable performing romantic scenes.''

Salman further added, ''My co-stars are also very uncomfortable.''

The actor lastly mentioned that in spite of Katrina Kaif being such a good friend of him, he still feels uncomfortable performing with her.

Well, Salman has definitely left us impressed with his brilliant answer!

Radhe will hit the digital space on 13th May!

