Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma to enter Bigg Boss 13 house?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most watched reality TV series. The show has returned with season 13 which started recently. This season also stars Bollywood star Salman Khan as the host. Unlike last year, the ongoing season features only film and TV celebrities.



With popular TV actors including Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, and others a part of the show this season, fans are excited to see how their favourite celebrities perform on the show. Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is married to Arpita Khan Sharma, was recently asked in an interview if he would enter the Bigg Boss house this season and his reply is hilarious! In a recent interview with Zoom, Aayush, who made his Bollywood debut with the film Loveyatri, said, “Main pehle 10 seconds mein ghar se bhaag jaunga (I would run away from the house within the first 10 seconds).” He also mentioned that Bigg Boss 13 has started and he is very excited for it and thinks that it is going to be an amazing season. He said that being a contestant on the show is very difficult and it is rather commendable that participants stay locked in for three months inside the house. He also jokingly added that he would make for a horrible contestant.