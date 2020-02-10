Salman Khan’s sweet message for Sidharth Shukla’s mother

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The actor grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially for his temper, and his fights with Rashami and Asim.

His and Shehnaaz relationship was also loved by the audience, and there is fondly called as Sidnaaz.

Siddarth has been bashed a lot of times by Salman Khan, for him temper and the things he says.

During the weekend ka vaar episode we saw how Siddarth expressed to Salman Khan, that today his is mother’s birthday and to that Salman sent a message to his mother.

Where the superstar sent wishes to her, and even said that he hopes Siddarth makes her proud and he goes ahead and does good work.

Well there is no doubt that Siddarth is very near in winning the show, as he seems to be a strong contestant.

