Salman Khan shows irritation towards fan; snatches the selfie-seeker's phone

28 Jan 2020 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has frequently been in the news in recent times thanks to him hosting Bigg Boss 13 and because of his exciting upcoming projects. He is usually generous and humble when he meets and greets people. However, that doesn't give fans the right to push him and pester him. A viral video on the internet shows, Salman Khan snatching a phone of a person who is trying to take a selfie with the star. Of course, without his permission and that's what ticked of Bhaijaan. He seemed irritated and in a swift move, he grabbed the selfie-seeker's phone.

Social media is divided on this though. Some are saying that Salman showed his attitude while some say it is not right to take a picture without permission. A user commented on the video, 'So what is he took selfie omg then don’t come out of your house this attitude and misbehaving they idolize u ppl and this is your shit attitude !' Another one wrote, 'Why is @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan so angry ??? #Selfie seekers pls respect and take permission before you click click.'

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

