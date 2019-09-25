News

Salman Khan takes Metro ride amid Aarey protests

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 12:49 PM
After Akshay Kumar, superstar Salman Khan has now taken a Metro ride.
 
Salman on Monday travelled in the Metro for the launch event of "Bigg Boss 13", which was held at a Metro yard in Mumbai.
 
At the event, the "Dabangg" actor reportedly spoke about the benefits of Metro, saying "it's a good thing that the door is locked and no one can hang out of the door".
 
But Salman's Metro ride did not go down well with a section of social media users. Many slammed him for indirectly supporting the destruction of the Aarey forest.
 
For quite some time now, Mumbaikars have been protesting against the proposed cutting of 2,700 trees in Aarey forest to accommodate a Metro car shed in the area.
 
One user wrote: "Do you support cutting of 2700+ trees at Arey for the metro shed?"
 
Another user tweeted: "The greens in Aarey is to stay, for us to breathe. You are there because of us not because of these politicians - they will go to Mars and Moon but we have to stay on earth."
 
Source: IANS
past seven days