Salman Khan warns Siddarth Shukla against Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show!

While the house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. But we have often seen that Shehnaz is quite possessive for Siddarth and she doesn’t like him talking to anyone. She also expressed her disappointment during the weekend’s episode.

In the last few episodes, we have seen how Shehnaaz has shown her possessiveness side to everyone. In last week episodes, we have seen how Siddarth started to poke Shehnaaz about her jealousness with Mahira, as when he speaks to her she does get jealous.

Owing to that Shehnaaz’s outburst came as a shock to many in the house and the housemates started to speculate about Shehnaaz having feelings for Siddarth.

Well Shehnaaz crossed all the limits when during the weekend episode which will air today, there will be a task where all the housemates will vote for Shehnaaz being jealous of Mahira, to which then the latter makes a lot of scene in the house, which upsets Salman Khan, and he too gives her back.

In today’s weekend episode you will also witness Salman warning Siddarth Shukla that to be careful as Shehnaaz has fallen in love with and he needs to be more careful as they can turn into a big problem.

