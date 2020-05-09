Salman Khan was a contestant on THIS reality show

MUMBAI: Rising Star is an Indian version of the international franchise series Rising Star, a reality television singing competition.

This is the first reality television show in India which involves live audience voting. The votes happened through Colors TV app (Season 1) and Voot app (Season 2).

Popular playback singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and playback singer Monali Thakur formed the trio of experts. Monali was later replaced by Neeti Mohan in the third instalment of the show. This show marked Dosanjh's television debut.

The first season of the show was hosted by singer-actor Meiyang Chang and dancer-choreographer Raghav Juyal. Television actor Ravi Dubey took over as host for the second season and was replaced by actor-singer Aditya Narayan in the third season.

Now we came across a video where Salman acted like a contestant of the show and he began to sign Main Tera Hero from the movie Hero. A song which he has been a playback singer for.

The best thing about the video is that while singing the song he looks at Katrina who is the celebrity judge and says that he is her hero that moment will bring a smile on your face.

There is no doubt that Salman is a good singer and the actor scored almost 98% vote for his performance.

The actor had his singing debut with the song Chandi ki daal par from the movie Hello Brother.

His singing did not only impress the audience but the judges were also quite impressed with his singing.

In fact, Shankar Mahadevan went on the stage and gave Salman a hug for his performance.

Well, there is no doubt that whatever Salman does he entertains the audiences.

The actor is the most bankable movie star today and his every movie is a blockbuster hit.

