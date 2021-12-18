Salman Khan welcomes Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor and Remo D’Souza for a spectacular night on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS 15’

MUMBAI: Tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS' is set to bring the weekly dose of entertainment and fiery muddas for its viewers. While the ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding the housemates for the chaos created in the house, he will also be reuniting with his Race 3 director Remo D'Souza along with beautiful ladies Sunny Leone and Kanika Kapoor.

Salman Khan is infuriated by everyone’s ‘jiju’ in the house Ritesh and Abhijit ‘dada’ for their unacceptable actions throughout this week especially with Rakhi and Devoleena. On Ritesh's demeaning behaviour towards Rakhi, Salman asks him, ‘Kya faayda tumhari education ka, agar tumko nahi pata hai ke apni patni se kaise baat karte hai’. Rakhi tells Salman that she does not go against him as she does not want to lose him. Salman strictly warns him to not treat Rakhi like this again, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. Abhijit faces the wrath of Salman next as the housemates come in favour of Devoleena. He sets him straight and says, ‘Aap aurato ki disrespect nahi kar sakte.’

The mood of the show changes as Bollywood’s ‘Baby Doll’ Sunny Leone and singer Kanika Kapoor dance, sing and act with Salman Khan. Salman and Sunny go head-to-head in a ball toss game, where Kanika gives the loser punishments. Sunny and Kanika also enter the house as they make contestants dance, play beach basketball and enjoy a few mocktails. Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza pit the housemates against each other in ‘Dance ka biggest Dangal’. The contest ends with Salman and Remo performing on ‘Jeene ke hai Chaar Din’, but with a twist.

