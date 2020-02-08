Salman tells Rashami and Asim to leave the show for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows, on television, and that reflects in the TRP ratings. The show is nearing to its finale, and the audience is rooting for their favourite contestants.

As well know that Siddarth Shukla is one the strongest contestants of the show, and the closest to being the winner of the show, and often there are celebrities and the contestant who question his presence in the house, as he has broken many rules.

But still, the show and the host of the show have been questioned by the contestants.

Now recently on the show, Rashami and Asim were seen talking and putting allegations on the makers of the show and Salman Khan that the show is biased, and they favour only Siddarth Shukla on the show.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman will question Rashami and Asim, to if they think the show is biased then why are they still on the show, they are free to leave the house and go.

To which Rashami and Asim will put their point forward in front of Salman but the latter will dismiss their points and tell them to leave if they feel so.

It will be interesting to see if Asim and Rashami will leave the house and go.