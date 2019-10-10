Saloni Daini turns narrator for THIS show of Gul Khan

MUMBAI: Gul Khan is one of the well-known producers in the television world. She is known for backing TV series such as Ishqbaaaz, Nazar and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Currently, she is gearing up for her new project, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Speaking about the upcoming show, the latest report suggests that the makers have welcomed a popular child actor and comedian on-board. According to a report in the Times of India, child artist Saloni Daini, who became popular by her stage name Gangu Bai, turned narrator for the show. She has given her voice for the last promo and will be continuing for the first few episodes. Apart from narrating, Saloni will be seen playing the role of Aman’s younger sister in the show.