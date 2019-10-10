News

Saloni Daini turns narrator for THIS show of Gul Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Gul Khan is one of the well-known producers in the television world. She is known for backing TV series such as Ishqbaaaz, Nazar and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Currently, she is gearing up for her new project, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Speaking about the upcoming show, the latest report suggests that the makers have welcomed a popular child actor and comedian on-board. According to a report in the Times of India, child artist Saloni Daini, who became popular by her stage name Gangu Bai, turned narrator for the show. She has given her voice for the last promo and will be continuing for the first few episodes. Apart from narrating, Saloni will be seen playing the role of Aman’s younger sister in the show.

Tags > Gul Khan, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Saloni Daini,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan

past seven days