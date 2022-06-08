Salute! Actress Ketki Dave returns to work two days after her husband’s demise, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Ketki Dave’s husband Rasik Dave passed away on Friday, July 28 and the Balika Vadhu 2 actress resumed work just two days after his demise. Confirming this, Ketki was quoted saying, "I don't want people to be a part of my grief. People should be included in one's happiness."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Balika Vadhu 2's Ketki Dave gets CANDID about Gujarati theatre and Sarita Joshi's iconic plays like Santu Rangeeli

Ketki said that she has been trained from childhood to ensure that her professional work should not suffer. "I have reported for work even when I was unwell. A project does not involve only me. It involves the entire team. The shows are booked in advance and I don't want anyone to suffer because of me."

She further said that she is only Ketki Dave the actor after she goes on stage. "I get into the character instantly and Ketki Dave's personal life does not come into the character. Yesterday, the play was in Surat. I went there too," said Ketki.

Also Read: Sad Demise! Veteran actor Rasik Dave passes away at the age of 65

Ketki Dave (62) is the eldest daughter of veteran actress Sarita Joshi. She then went on to star in many Gujarati and Hindi films including 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya', 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', and 'Hello! Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain'. She also has many TV shows to her credit- like, 'Nach Baliye 2', 'Bigg Boss 2', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and 'Behenein'.

Credit: ETimes