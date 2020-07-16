Samay Shah AKA Gogi is following his onscreen mother Roshan's footsteps; here how

MUMBAI: Samay Shah is currently seen as Gogi in SAB TV's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has been a part of the show since the beginning and fans are simply loving his presence.

Samay has grown up to be quite handsome now and fans have seen him grow in the show.

We all know that the entire star cast of TMKOC shares a great bond and they have always got along well off-screen just like their onscreen.

ALSO READ: Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma did not resume their shoot; makers reveal why!

And now, Samay who shares a beautiful bond with his onscreen mother Roshan AKA Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal seems to be following her footsteps.

We all know during lockdown Jennifer had turned a shayar and shared many videos of the same on her Instagram. Fans had simply loved Jennifer's new avatar.

It seems Samay is too impressed with Jennifer's shayris and have turned a shayar. He shared a video where he is beautifully speaking the couplets with so much emotion that anyone will fall in love with him.

Take a look at the video:

Samay also shared in his caption that TMKOC's co-star Ambika Ranjankar AKA Komal Hathi has given him lots of positivity and motivated him.

Well, what do you think about Shayar Samay Shah? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: THIS TMKOC actress was a child singer in Doordarshan