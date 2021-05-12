Samay Shah pends a heartfelt note for his uncle and Bhavya Gandhi's father Vinod after he passes away due to COVID

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest whereabouts of the Telly world.

This morning, popular TV actor Bhavya Gandhi aka Tapu's father passed away after battling with COVID.

His father had tested coronavirus positive a few weeks ago.

The actor's mother, Yashoda Gandhi, has opened up about the struggles the family faced for his treatment due to the ongoing crisis. She said that the family had to go through a difficult time to find him a hospital bed.

He was battling with his life for over 10 days at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, as per reports. Vinod Gandhi was a builder by profession.

It was indeed heartbreaking news for everyone, especially for Bhavya who lost his father at such a young age.

The actor and his family are coping up with this irreplaceable loss now.

We all know Bhavya's co-star Samay Shah who plays the character of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is related to Bhavya.

Both Samay and Bhavya are maternal cousins.

Samay took to his Instagram to share a picture with Bhavya's father and his uncle Vinod and penned a heartfelt note.

Take a look:

Well, Bhavya Gandhi must be going through a tough time losing such an important member of his family.

Strength and prayers for Bhavya Gandhi and his family!

