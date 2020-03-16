Sambhabana Mohanty was very nervous shooting with Shabir Ahluwalia

Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. She is essaying the character of Damini in the show.
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen playing the negative lead in the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. She is essaying the character of Damini in the show.

Sambhabana shares how nervous she was in working with Shabir Ahluwalia: "When I was informed that I will be working with Shabir sir for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', I was definitely a little nervous because I didn't know how he would be on the set. However, the very first time we shot together, he made us feel very comfortable around him."

Sambhabana, who is known for the TV show 'Rajaa Betaa', opens up further on her working experience with the 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor: "I really feel Shabir is like a breath of fresh air now. He is an absolute sweetheart. In fact, throughout the day, our cast and crew gather around a table and play some games, and he's the one who proactively comes up with different games that we can all enjoy."

"He is also very active when he is on the set. Be it our first scene of the day or the last scene, he is full of energy and enthusiasm. So much so that sometimes we cannot also keep up with his energy. The kind of rapport he maintains with all his co-actors is amazing as well and I am sure it will show on the screen. I truly love shooting with him and I hope our fans will shower our show with a lot of love," she adds.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE: IANS
 

