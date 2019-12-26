Sambhavna Seth feels Asim Riaz is taking advantage of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's ugly fight has left not only social media divided, but also people who know the duo is of different opinions. While the fight took place last week, its impact is still fresh in the minds of people.

While some feel Sidharth Shukla needs to be taught a lesson, others feel Rashami is taking things overboard by digging into the past.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna Seth is also of the latter opinion. Sambhavna is an ardent follower of the controversial show and has been voicing out her opinion regarding the same very staunchly on social media.

Recently while speaking to leading entertainment portal she further explained why she is supporting Sidharth over Rashami. She said that she really likes Rashami and wishes to support her, but her actions are not letting her do so. Sambhavna feels that being a well-known celebrity, she has a certain responsibility, to which she is failing.

Expressing her views on Sid and Rashami's enmity, she said that it is certain that they had an ugly past, as so much hatred can only come where there was once love. Slamming both the actors, Sambhavna said that they both keep harping about the same issue, but don't come out clean for once and all.

( CREDITS: PINKVILLA)