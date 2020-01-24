Sambhavna Seth gets pissed with Vindu Dara Singh as she feels he doesn’t support Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: The show Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most loved shows on television and seems like ex-contestants of the Bigg Boss house Sambhavna and Vidu is diehard fans of the show and the follow it religiously.

Recently Vindu had visited the Bigg Boss house where he went and told the contestants on how they are playing, while some were shown, some were edited by the makers of the show.

But Vidu had told Sana that she is playing the game well but she flips her lot owing to this, this has not gone well with Sambhavna and in this video, she is seen telling Vindu that what he did was wrong and that he is not supporting Sana, to which the latter says that he supports her and just told her that she flips her lot.

To which Sambhavna says that he doing wrong by not supporting Sana, but then Vindu tells her that he is supporting her. Well, there is no doubt that Sambhavna and Vindu have been contestants in the house and they very well know how the game is played.

Shehnaaz and Siddarth both are strong contestants and there is a big possibility that these two will be in Top 2 positions.

Check out the video below :