Sambhavna Seth rushed to hospital

By Dharini Sanghavi
05 May 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sambhavna Seth, who has appeared as an item girl in Bollywood and also known for her stint in Bigg Boss season 2 and Razia Sultan, was rushed to hospital last night.

Sambhavna’s husband Avinash Dwivedi put up a post on Sambhavna’s Instagram account informing “Hi guys, yesterday we had to rush to the hospital as Sambhavna is unwell. We came back at 5am in the morning. And now taking her to the hospital again so there will be no Vlog today. Regards Avinash Dwivedi.”

He did not mention the reason for hospitalization however we pray that she gets well soon.

