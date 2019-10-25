News

Samikssha Batnagar suffers leg injury while shooting an action scene

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 02:25 PM

MUMBAI: The job of actors is not that easy. To do justice to their roles, they often take risks. While sometimes they succeed, sometimes they end up getting injured. Speaking about the same, Samikssha Batnagar, known for shows like Baal Veer, Veera, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Uttaran, Kumkum Bhagya, recently got injured while doing an action scene. 

The actress, who has been shooting for her upcoming film Black Rose, suffered a leg injury. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, Samikssha who is currently in Prayagraj (Allahabad) shooting for the film shot for an action scene in which she had to run around bricks. Her leg got stuck between the bricks and she had a fall. The crew immediately rushed her to the hospital. Despite the leg injury, Samikssha’s spirit remained unbreakable as she started shooting again with her injured leg. 

SAMIKSHA BHATNAGAR

Tags > Samikssha Batnagar, Baal Veer, Veera, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Uttaran, Kumkum Bhagya, Black Rose, Prayagraj, Allahabad, TellyChakkar,

